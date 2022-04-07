Lee Seunggi and Lee Se-Young to reunite again in an upcoming drama titled 'Love According to Law'

Actor Lee Seunggi and Lee Se-Young are confirmed as leads of the upcoming drama 'Love According to Law'. The law-romance drama will tell the story of a former prosecutor named Kim Jung Ho and a lawyer with 4-D personality, Kim Yuri.





It will revolve around a law firm that also runs as a cafe. Lee Seunggi will play the former prosecutor, who is currently a building owner now. His character is also known as "monster genius". Meanwhile, Lee Se-Young will play the beautiful lawyer who is fiery and passionate when it comes to fighting against injustice. Also, this will be the second time both actors are starring together as they worked together in 'A Korean Odyssey'. The drama is scheduled to air on August 29. Are you looking forward to this drama?