Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away; let's rewatch his iconic movies on Netflix, Zee5, and Amazon Prime

Dilip Kumar had ruled the Bollywood showbiz industry for decades. He was the living legend for all of us. Over the years, he has given back-to-back legendary movies that became cult classics for us. Today is an unfortunate day as we lost him. Let's remember his iconic timeline and rewatch these movies on OTT platforms.





Mughal-E-Azam

Who can ever forget this maestro piece? Mughal-E-Azam will always be something close to our hearts. You can watch it anytime on Zee5.





Devdas

We may have watched Shahrukh Khan's Devdas zillion times, but the person who brought out the true Dev babu onscreen was Dilip Kumar decades ago. The film also starred Suchitra Sen and Vaijantimala. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.





Duniya

An action-drama starring Dilip Kumar, Rishi Kapoor with a unique plotline that proves how great actors they were, currently streams on Netflix.





Paigham

An interesting political drama about Mill owners and employees that received many awards can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.





Qila

Qila is Dilip Kumar's last film. The film revolves around an abusive landowner who is murdered, and his twin brother sets out to seek revenge. But little did he know that everyone he comes across to wants him dead. Watch this movie on Netflix.