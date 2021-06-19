Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh passed away, to celebrate his glory let's rewatch Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Who doesn't know the legend, Milkha Singh? The great Indian sprinter Milkha Singh passed away at 91 years. Let's watch Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and celebrate the legendary athlete's glorious years.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a biopic made on Milkha Singh's life journey. The film features Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh. Farhan gave full efforts to become like Milkha Singh. It is one of my favourite biopics that has been done with utmost accuracy. I am going to rewatch this again. What about you?

You can stream anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.