Lesser known facts about Ayan Mukerji
Ayan Mukerji is one of Bollywood's most successful directors nowadays. He comes across as a person with a lot of energy and a lot of imagination. Ayan is a talented young director who rose to prominence at an early age. He made his film debut at the age of 26. With only two films under his belt, he has already left an everlasting impression on the Hindi cinema business.
It may seem odd, but this talented man has struck the target with both of his directorial attempts. Ayan was born on August 15, 1983, in Kolkata, to a Bollywood-connected family.
- Satidevi Mukherjee, Ayan's grandmother, was legend Kishore Kumar's sister (which meant she was the only sister of Ashok Kumar and Anup Kumar, Kishore's siblings).
- Ayan's parents, Amrit Devi and Deb Mukherjee, are members of one of Bollywood's most powerful families. Deb, his father, was a well-known artist (mostly known for his works in Bengali and Hindi films).
- In Swades, Ayan worked alongside Ashutosh Gowariker and co-wrote the screenplay.
- Jamnabai Narsee School (Vile Parle). was where he received his education. Ayan later walked out of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology to pursue his dream job in Bollywood, where he worked as an assistant director in Swades.
- In addition, the filmmaker has made a few cameo appearances in Hindi films. One of them is Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (for the song Tumhi Dekho Naa). He also appeared in the films Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Home Delivery.