Lesser known facts about Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji is one of Bollywood's most successful directors nowadays. He comes across as a person with a lot of energy and a lot of imagination. Ayan is a talented young director who rose to prominence at an early age. He made his film debut at the age of 26. With only two films under his belt, he has already left an everlasting impression on the Hindi cinema business.





It may seem odd, but this talented man has struck the target with both of his directorial attempts. Ayan was born on August 15, 1983, in Kolkata, to a Bollywood-connected family.



