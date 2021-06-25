Let Ali Fazal blow your mind with his performance in Ray; I can't wait what about you?

Ali Fazal would be seen in one of the four stories of Ray, Forget Me Not which stream only on Netflix from June 25. I cannot wait to witness the stellar performance.

Let's just never forget who Ali Fazal is. He was last seen in the Mirzapur series on Amazon Prime, now it's time to watch a different side of his. I have always enjoyed his performance and in this Srijit Mukherji's directorial flick Forget Me Not, he is playing Ipsit Rama Nair's character who never forgets anything and has a brain like a computer. But slowly things change and he starts to slip. What happens in the journey, will he forget everything. watch Ali Fazal shine once again as Ipsit in Forget Me Not.

Are you excited? Because I am.