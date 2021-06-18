Let Your Eyes Do The Talking!

Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Double Ended Liquid Eyeshadows is a dual-ended liquid shadow combining a rich, velvety matte formula on one side and a highly reflective metallic on the other.

The innovative Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Liquid Shadows bring versatile colour and finish combinations that create must-have looks in one swipe. The matte shadows are highly pigmented and easy to blend, while the metallic shadows allow for a precise application with the paintbrush-like applicator.

They have so many colour combinations to choose from, it might take you a while to pick one. I honestly felt like buying so many and probably would have had it not been so expensive!

Barring it being a highly priced product, it delivers rich pigmentation, intense shimmer, blendability and longevity – the shadows stay in place for up to 12 hours! I really liked this product and it lifted my face instantly but the only problem I faced after using the product was that it made my eyelids feel very heavy and dry after a few hours of application. Other than that it is a great buy!

Create a dramatic look and make heads turn when you step out with this awesome product.