Anonymous Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations

Let your eyes do the talking!

We all have seen some crazy and innovative eye makeups that had set the internet on fire. Let's have a look at my favorite eye makeup that could rule the world! 


1. Foxy eye makeup: Do I even need to talk about this? I mean let's be honest, we all have tried this tend at least once, with our variations (obviously). The trend is allegedly inspired by Bella Hadid who often sports a foxy eye makeup look to give the illusion of elongated eyes. As for why it's fox-like because it has sharp inner corners and an extended wingtip. I loved the trend and tried it with my touch. 


2. Classic cat eye: One can never go wrong with a classic cat-eye and bold lips. Black classic eyeliner with an exaggerated wing is my go. Stop style, any day!


3.Eye-popping eye shadows: Neons and bright colors never went out of style! Eye-popping eye shadows and neon palettes can instantly brighten and level up your makeup game. 


4. Basic eyeliner with a touch of news: This has to be my favorite eye makeup. So easy and looks stunning with any attire. Just apply basic eyeliner and give a tint of neon at the inner corner of the eye. For all my beauties who want easy yet attractive eye makeup, try this!  
