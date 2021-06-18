Let your skin feel “As Cool as a Cucumber” with this enriching moisturizer gel!

Mumuso is one of my favourite places to pick up beauty products. Their products are effective and value for money. My most recent purchase was the cucumber moisturizing gel which has natural cucumber extract.

This is my go-to moisturizer during summers as it is light on the skin and doesn’t make me sweat. I wear it throughout the day and use it at night as well before I sleep. The gel has hyaluronic acid which continually comforts, soothes and moisturizes skin all day long.

A 300 gm jar comes for Rs. 249/- only.

A must have product for summers!