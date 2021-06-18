Let's Blush! This is one of the best Blush out there.

Want to play red and nice? Do it with Nykaa Get Cheeky Blush Duo. This blush duo brings a natural-looking flush of color that pops on every skin tone. This palette provides a dominant color and a subtle color for blending and softening edges. Infused with radiance-boosting minerals, These pigments sweep on weightless, And a soft veil of color. The ultra-light, Micronized pigments of these shades blend effortlessly into the skin and give you a buildable coverage to enhance the apples of your cheeks!So it comes in two shades pink and plum. Plum one looks glittery in the pan but on application you don’t see any huge glitters, it has a little shimmer which is not a problem for me. This plum shade is darkest of all the variants of nykaa blush duo. The pink one is not exactly pink but a mix of pink and peach which makes it a pink nude color. Pink shade also had some glitter but they are quite negligible when you wear it. I wear this blush by mixing both the shades and I would suggest every girl with wheatish skin tone to mix both the shades and then apply it. Pink shade will look good on fair skin and plum shade is wearable for darker skin tones. So ,yes wheatish skin tone girls, mix both plum and pink for better results.