The most nauseating and typical dharma show, The second season of The Bollywood Wives, a show that allows us common people a glimpse into the so called lives of glamour, opulence, and glamour, has premiered. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which centres on the lives of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari Soni, is nothing less than a dramatic rollercoaster.





The irony is that this show shows the four women as close friends and a tight-knit group. However, key scenes in the show make clear the friendship's underlying destructive character.





Watch the show if you haven't already, and you'll understand what I mean. I don't want to reveal any spoilers, but you can't deny that watching The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a guilty pleasure like watching other reality series, whether you love it or hate it.