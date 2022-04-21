Let's look at how Jay Park made a comeback from the JYP controversy 13 years back

Jay Park (Park Jae Beom) started his career with JYP Entertainment as a member of the K-Pop boy group 2PM which debuted in 2008.

The following year he was embroiled in some controversy regarding his tweets on K-Pop and Korea and JYP declared that Jay Park's contract was terminated. He left South Korea and was on a hiatus for almost two years.

In 2011, at the age of twenty-four, he released the Korean and English cover of "Nothing On You" originally sung by B.O.B and Bruno Mars.

Jay Park's cover immediately became a massive hit and he became popular again even outside Korea. From then on he went on to establish his own label AOMG, became the judge of Korean HipHop show SMTM, established another HipHop label H1gher Music and is now the CEO of a soju company called Won Soju.

He has now stepped down as CEO of AOMG and H1gher Music but during his tenure, these two labels and his artists have won multiple HipHop awards over the years. He has even signed artists who have left JYP like Yugyeom and JayB of GOT7. He has now established a new label called More Vision and has started collaborating more with K-Pop idols.

Fans have speculated that he might be in the process of forming a K-Pop boy group but we are not sure yet. Let's take a look at his comeback song down below.