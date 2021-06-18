Let's say okay to Kay! - Kay Beauty Metallic Lip Highlighter

A highlighter for lip? I'm a Gloss person and a big fan of shiny lips but was still skeptical to buy this as I thought it might look a lot on me. This was also my first purchase from the Kay beauty line. To my surprise, it is actually a great product. Unfortunately it could not be used by me during the day because of the shimmer but it is perfect for the night. You can top it off with another lipstick and it'll give a beautiful look at the end. It isn't 'metallic' per say but glossy and shimmery which I adore! Would you try this product?