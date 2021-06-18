Lets Turn Back Time And Revisit These Feel Good Movies

1.Anjaana Anjaani

This movie takes us into a never ending ride of adventure, fun, drama and friendship as two suicidal strangers who meet and make a pact to commit suicide in twenty days on New Year's Eve. Meanwhile, the couple fulfils their personal wishes, they eventually fall in love with life and each other.





2.Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This pandemic you cannot really take a bachelors trip but you can still travel to the most exotic places in the world through this movie, where three childhood friends decide to turn their fantasy vacation into reality after one of their friends gets engaged. If you are a Hangover fan you are definitely gonna love this movie.





3.Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Watching this movie never gets old, watching it each time feels, alive, young, wild and free. After high school is over a geek, hardworking, introvert Naina meets Bunny, a popular, fun and free spirited extrovert, on a trekking trip which turns out to be the most memorable time of their lives. Life comes full circle when they meet again after years to eventually fall in love and marry each other.





4.Dostana

This movie is a fun packed film with laughter, drama, romance and friendship. To win over a land lady who only allows women as occupants two men pose as a gay couple but the drama and entertainment is up when both of them fall for their flatmate.





5. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

This film is a must watch for anyone who is into heartwarming and touching rom-coms. Soft spoken and affectionate Jai and quick tempered, highly emotional Aditi couldn’t be more different, but everyone including their friends and family know that they are completely made for each other.