A letter from a fan to our dear departed Sidharth Shukla...

Dear Sidharth,

I am writing this with a heavy heart and a numb mind. You left us too soon. I was expecting a big Bollywood debut for you. We were such crazy Sidnaz fans that we imagined you both getting married by the end of Bigg Boss 13. But life had different plans for you.

It upsets me that you couldn't enjoy your glory years after winning Bigg Boss 13 and our hearts. Your fans always wanted you to quit smoking and drinking. All we wanted was for you to be able to glance at another sunrise. I remember you joking about kids and the future with Shehnaz on BIGG BOSS 13, but now those are just memories.

I worry about what Shehnaz must be going through. I worry about your mother.

I am sure Asim must be regretting not talking to you. I wish he had taken your advice to steam off some anger and lose his ego. But these are just thoughts. These will never come true.

I hope you rest in peace.

I hope your family can find happiness again.