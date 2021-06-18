LGBTQ characters that were just for the jokes #PrideMonth

Bollywood has come a long way in its representation of characters from the LGBTQ+ community. After several years of 'gay jokes' and over-the-top portrayal of homosexual people, we have films like 'Aligarh', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' and shows like 'Made In Heaven.' But the future is kinda incomplete without acknowledging the past. So here are some insensitive portrayals of LGBTQ+ characters.





Dostana - This Dharma Productions film has two straight men pretending to be gay. What we get then is a stereotypical and caricaturish depiction of gay men. All of this was supposed to be funny.





Student of the Year - Under film with Karan Johar's name attached to it, this college drama had Rishi Kapoor (playing the college dean). Plus, he is also gay. But rather than a sensitive portrayal, he is just reduced to a stereotype who is constantly hitting on straight men and has a picture of John Abraham in his secret possession.





Mast Kalandar - This 1991 film was touted as the first film in Bollywood to have an openly gay character. Anupam Kher plays Pinkoo, a bizarre person with an orange Mohawk who just can't resist but flirt with random men. This was their idea of a gay person?





We have come a long way.