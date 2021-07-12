Life Isn’t Perfect, But Your Makeup Can Be!

Whether we are attending meetings at our office or we are working from home but there is one thing that we girls can never comprise on is our makeup. Can you think worse than greasy foundation or smudged lipstick on the face before you have to attend a meeting or have to give a presentation? Neither can we.

So here is a list of a few must have’s that will help you to look perfect throughout the day.

Lakme 9 to 5 Primer + Matte Lip Colours

Lipsticks are a subtle way of telling people what mood you are in and they also hold the power to make or break your look. Nude lipsticks are the rescue for all your virtual meetings. A deep red will be great to slay all your presentations. It’s always a good idea to get your hands on a different shade of lipsticks from Lakme 9 to 5 Primer + Matte Lip Colours. There are 35 shades available and also last up to 12 hours.

Lakme Absolute Micro Brow Perfecter

Since fuller eyebrows are not going anywhere anytime soon, So just get your hands on the Lakmé Absolute Micro Brow Perfecter. This product is available in two shades, sweat-proof and smudge-proof making it ideal for your long hours at work. It has a built-in spoolie brush and a 1.5 mm micro tip. Also, it helps you to create hair-like and strokes.

Lakme Absolute Blur Perfect Primer

A primer evens out the skin tone and smoothens. It also helps you to extend the wear time of your makeup. So after cleansing and moisturizing apply a layer of Lakme Absolute Blur Perfect Primer all over your face. While applying a primer, just concentrate on the face areas that tend to get oily fast. It gives a perfect canvas to your face makeup and also gives you a matte finish.

Lakme Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner

While attending a virtual meeting, all you need is one stroke of Lakme Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner. This comes with a flexible tip brush that helps you to create bold flicks and thin lines with ease.

Lakme 9 to 5 Complexion Care CC Cream SPF 30 PA++

Who has the time for blending foundation? So, ditch your heavy foundations and opt for Lakme CC Cream SPF 30 PA++. It is available in four shades. This CC cream moisturizes, evens out the skin tone, and conceals. It has SPF 30 that prevents your skin from any sun damage.