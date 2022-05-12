Life Mantra by Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, who is known for his personal charisma and physique, has yet again impressed with his performance in 'KGF: Chapter 2'.





The actor's 'never give up' attitude was seen when he was shooting for the blockbuster Yash-starrer after he had just pushed back cancer. And he nailed the villainous character of Adheera with his stellar performance.





The actor has now taken to his social media handle and shared an intense workout picture, which shows his dedication as he lifts heavy chains in the gym. His message for his followers: "Nobody cares about your story till you win, so WIN!" He should know this better than most, for he has set many examples with his triumphs over difficult life situations in the past.