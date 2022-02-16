Lifetime achievements of Bappi Lahiri

Alokesh Lahiri aka Bappi Lahiri was one of most famous singers in the 70s,80s and 90s. He was born on 27th November and was only 69 years old when he passed away. In his musical career, he had received a lot of success and fame. Here is a list of awards won by Bappi Lahiri:

He won his first film fare in 1985 for Best Music Director for Sharaabi He was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 He won the Music Mirchi Award for Best Item Song Of The Year for Ooh La La song from The Dirty Picture





He may have not won many award but he surely did everyone's heart!