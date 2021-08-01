Lihaaf Review: Rahat Kazmi's adaptation of Ismat Chugtai's life story is not that intriguing

"Sharm, haya aur ghutan mein giraftar ek aurat ki bagawat ka afsana hai Lihaaf."





Lihaaf: The Quilt, directed by Rahat Kazmi, starring Tannishtha Chatterjee, Anushka Sen, Sonal Sehgal, and others in different characters, is now streaming on Voot Select with a running time of 1 hour 24 minutes.





The film is about Ismat Chugtai's life and her most controversial novel, 'Lihaaf' for which she was summoned to court. The movie runs in two parallel worlds: in one, it is shown Ismat's court verdict where she used to go with her husband Rahat Kazmi and friend-cum-writer Manto. And in the other, the film dramatizes the novel. Lihaaf is a novel based on women's desires, sexuality, and child abuse. It was a crime at that time to write any such content.





In the courtroom, Ismat narrates the story of her childhood (played by Anushka Sen) when she met Begum Jaan (Sonal Sehgal) for the first time and was mesmerized by her beauty. She was just another wife of Nawab and didn't take much time for the Nawab to forget her. Gradually when she was losing her charm, a masseuse Rabbo was called, and her enchanting beauty was coming back. There was a time when young Ismat was left with Begum. They were very fond of each other but, at night, Begum's different quilt formations used to scare her.





The movie shifts from one time zone to another. Rahat Kazmi may have stayed true to the original story, but the film couldn't make any impact on me. The novel dramatization was still believable but, the courtroom drama was just not intriguing even if Tannishtha as Ismat has done a great job.