Lip Care Tips

Don't lick your lips: It will give you temporary moisture but it will remove more moisture from the lips as the wetness evaporates.

Use lip balm : Use lip balms to make lips moisturised which makes lips soft and smooth.

Protect lips from sun damage : As our lips do not contain melanin so sun easily damage lips. So to protest them use lip balms with spf.

Apply lip scrub: Apply sugar scrubs once in a week. It will helps to remove dead skin from lips. And then should rub your lips gently with soft brush to completely remove the dead skin.

Keep hydrated : Drink lots of water and keep yourself hydrated as it helps to make lips smooth and crack free. And is beneficial to our body also.