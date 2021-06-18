Lip serums

Lip serums are formulated to penetrate deeper. Their smaller molecules (hence the thinner consistency) allow them to deliver high concentration of actives, and target specific concerns like dryness, dark lips etc.

Now, talking about these two, these are @thedoyoulife lip softening serum and lip plumping serum, that comes with a roller ball for smooth application.

Lip softening serum- It comes in an alluring coffee flavour, and trust me It smells just like coffee. Texture is just like a gloss, very light and doesn’t feel tacky at all.

It hydrate lips from the inside, by penetrating into the lips (and doesn’t sit on outer lips only)

I have been using it from past one month, and I totally love the results!

for the 1st week, I felt like my dry are drinking it up whenever it apply. And, gets drier easily. So, I continue to use it 7-8 times a day (thanks to that slick packaging, I can carry it in my pocket)

Eventually after 2 weeks, I started to feel that my lips are getting much better now. More hydrated, soft and

It restores my dry and chapped lips.

Plumping lip serum- It delivers the plumping action by increasing the blood circulation to surface of the lips.

Main ingredients - cinnamon, sunflower oil and olive oil.

Texture is just like a gloss. But i feel it’s bit thicker than the other serum.

It gives a tingling sensation for few seconds. And, after few seconds lips look plump and fuller.

If you like fuller lips, then this is something you must try before applying your lipstick.

It gives the impact of plump lips.

I generally use it only twice a day. Mainly under my lipstick, and give it few seconds to absorb. Then apply my lipstick.

Final thoughts- It was my first time using any lip serum, and I totally enjoy using these two. I find them better than the lip balms as they penetrate much deeper. They’re quite affordable for the quantity we get (I’m using it for more than a month now still one-third quantity is used)

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED