Lips Balms

Maybelline new york baby lips lipbalm:It comes with cute packaging infused with SPF 20 for sun protection and carry mild odour. It comes in many variant and with different color. It has hydration formula which moistures and protects lips well. Regular use of it makes the lips soft and supple. It is very lightweighted and easily glides into the lips. It stays upto 3 to 4 hours. It is easily available on nykaa.

Nivea lip balm: Nivea lip balms also comes in many variants with different colors. It gives light color on lips when applied. It moisturized lips well and makes them smooth. It is not glossy. It is very light weighted. I mostly use nivea original care which has white color texture and comes in with blue outer lid. Nivea lip balms are my favourite. These balms are easily available on nykaa. These balms make lips really soft.