A lipstick shade will show that you’re in a good mood.

Lipstick shades are one of the easiest ways of telling people how you are feeling. The lipstick does much more than perk up your pretty face and that’s why you need the right one in your makeup kit.

Here are celebrity-inspired five shades for every occasion and mood that you can try out because even on a bad day you always have your lipstick.

Red – For Those Exciting Party Evenings

No woman can ever go wrong with red lipstick. So next time when you are feeling fierce take all cues from stunner – Sonam Kapoor. Apply a bold shade of red like Lakmé Absolute Matte Melt Liquid Lip Color - Firestarter Red. With a long-lasting formula, lightweight, and also this color gives you a matte lush look with silky comfort.

Brown – For Those Stressful Long Meetings

Have important zoom call presentations or meetings? Well, look at Kiara Advani’s flawless makeup look and apply a nice shade of brown lipstick like the Lakmé Matte Revolution Lip Color - Vintage Rust which has a creamy lightweight formula and is infused by the goodness of raspberry seed oil that lasts long without drying effect. This lipstick lasts all day long with only a single application.

Pink - For Those Happy, Calming Meetups

Pink is a must-have shade that every girl has in their makeup kit. This color adds a glam look to your face and is also perfect for your causal meetups with your buddies. Just like that of Shraddha Kapoor – add a dash of pink shade to bring it together with the look and you can keep your base minimal. Use a Lakmé 9 to 5 Primer + Creme Lip Color - Pink Shock which will add a soft touch. This lipstick contains vitamin E and shea butter that helps to moisturize and condition your lips so well.

Which lipstick shade you are inspired by?