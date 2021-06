One of the best liquid glitter eyeshadows that I have ever used is of ELF Cosmetics. They look absolutely stunning, are long lasting and highly pigmented. My go to product for a glam or bling look. When I use this eyeshadow, I keep the rest of my face muted so that the focus is on my shimmery eyes. The eyeshadow glides on, dries quickly, is comfortable to wear and has minimal fallout. Amplify your look with this Liquid glitter eyeshadow that packs your lids with mesmerizing sparkle.