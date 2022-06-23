  1. Home
List of boyfriends Kim had before dating Kanye west

Kim Kardashian has been married three times since 2000. She married producer Damon Thomas, who was ten years her senior, when she was only 19 years old. The marriage lasted three years before she ended it in 2003. She dated Ray J which lead to her sex tape which was leaked online.


After some time Kim K started dating Reggie Bush which did not work out either She also married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, following their romance and engagement on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Unfortunately, they divorced only 72 days after their wedding, and she filed for divorce in October 2011. After a protracted legal battle, they divorced in April 2013. She later revealed that she felt compelled to marry Humphries. "I just thought to myself, 'Holy s, I'm 30 years old, I better get this together.'" "I should get married," the KKW Beauty founder said in 2017 on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I think a lot of girls go through that phase where they freak out because they think they're getting old and have to figure out why all their friends are having children." It was more of the same." "I was feeling really low and down after my breakup, and he was like, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.'"


"He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me," she revealed during the 10th anniversary special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2017. "I went with him and stayed with him, and that's where we began dating." I swear I fell madly in love with him the moment I landed and was there, and I thought to myself, 'Oh my god, why didn't I do this sooner?' This is how real life is, with love, fun, and genuine support. This is exactly what it is.'" Kardashian married the rapper in a lavish ceremony in Paris in 2014. The couple has four children: North (born in 2013), Saint (born in 2015), Chicago (born in 2018), and Psalm (born in 2019). (born in 2019).


Kimmy is now in love again With Pete Davidson, people are trying to assume how long will this relationship last? 

Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 14 hours ago

How many boyfriends did Taylor Swift have?

Taylor has a list of 14 boyfriends and each one has a Song where the singer has expressed her side of the story and emotions. Her song-making process and connection with the listeners have made her who she is today. She has written a song for every man in her life Starting from good to bad and what Wrong and Right they did to her. Remembering the guys in who have been in Taylors Life here is the list of guys Taylor Dated


1. Brandon Borello

2. Drew Hardwick

3. Jordan Alford

4. Sam Armstrong

5. Joe Jonas

6. Taylor Lautner

7. Lucas Till

8. John Mayer

9. Cory Monteith

10. Jake Gyllenhaal

11. Connor Kennedy

12. Harry Styles

13. Calvin Harris

14. Tom Hiddlestonn 
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 18 hours ago

How is Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi the best kid in the Kar-jenner clan?

We have all seen crazy kids of the Kar-Jenner Clan and if we talk about who is the best kid then I would say it has to be Stormi Webster. Born to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, Stormi is the most well-mannered kid compared to any other kid in Kar-Jenner Clan. A video went viral that involves parents teasing their children with a snack and effectively telling them they can't have it. Kylie improvised with a bowl of chocolate and filmed herself telling Stormi that she could take three chocolate buttons but needed to wait for Kylie to return from the bathroom first. And Stormi trying to refrain from tucking into a said bowl of chocolates is all of us. It's a whole mood and relatable. In the cutest way, of course. She is definitely the most well-mannered child

1 2
Pooja Bhatia : Better than North West
0 REPLY 18 hours ago
View more 1 comments
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 18 hours ago

Has Kim Kardashian ever dated a white guy?

The answer is Yes, Kim K dated Kris Humphries, Michael Copon and Now Pete Davidson. Kimmy got married to Kris in 2011 but her marriage didn't work out with the player. It has always been said that Kardashian Clan women have an incline toward black guys but Kim has dated 3 white guys. Rumours were taking up the storm that kim dated actor Michael Copon as well. Pete Davidson is the one she is dating currently and says she is madly in love with him. 
1 2
Mohammad : Kim is not supposed to be with White guys she can only stand black guys
0 REPLY 18 hours ago
View more 1 comments
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 38 hours ago

Top 10 richest Hollywood celebrities of all time

As of 2022, the ten richest actors in Hollywood history are listed below. Celebrity Net Worth figures from Forbes

1. Jami Gertz $3 Billion

2. Tom Cruise $ 570 million

3. George Clooney $ 500 million

4. Robert De Niro $ 500 million

5. Mel Gibson $ 425 million

6. Adam Sandler $ 420 million

7. Jack Nicholson $ 400 million

8. Sylvester Stallone $ 400 million

9. Arnold Schwarzenegger $ 400 million

10. Tom Hanks $ 400 million 

1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 40 hours ago

Is Kylie Jenner educated?

Jenner claims to have performed in school plays as well as community plays. She began homeschooling in 2012 and enrolled in an at-home education programme, from which she graduated with honours from Laurel Springs School in Ojai, California, in July 2015.
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by stranger . 64 hours ago

Not only Justin, but Hailey Bieber also has a history of health issues

Hailey was admitted to the hospital in March after experiencing stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot. She later revealed that she had heart surgery to close her heart's patent foramen ovale, a small flap-like opening that allowed the blood clot to travel to her brain.


Hailey also gave an update on her husband's health. Justin revealed in an Instagram video that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare condition that has rendered half of his face paralysed. Because of the condition, he had to cancel several upcoming shows.


During an appearance on Good Morning America, Hailey responded to a question by saying, "He's doing really well." He's getting better by the day. He's feeling a lot better, and it was obviously just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he'll be fine." 
1 1
Xoxo Gossip Girl : Hailey is way too fake
0 REPLY 64 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 64 hours ago

Hailey Beiber and Justin Bieber: A complete relationship timeline

From Sofia Richie to various Jelenas, the Grammy winner's dating history has been turbulent (even in his leopard-print Audi). But, from his first cringe-worthy encounter with Hailey Baldwin in 2009 to their 2018 Grand Makeout Tour of the United StatesTM, JB appears to have made Hailey Baldwin one less lonely girl (for now). Here's a detailed timeline of their rocky relationship, complete with Selena rumours. Justin Bieber was photographed with the Jenner family throughout 2014. Kylie Jenner then posts an Instagram photo of herself snuggling up with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin in August 2014. (right). Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Justin Bieber are photographed attending Hillsong Church together, three months after Kylie Jenner's Instagram post confirms the Jenner family's friendship with Hailey Baldwin. Baldwin denied dating rumours for the first time in a video interview with E! News in early December. Baldwin stated "I've known [Justin Bieber] since I was very young—around 13 years old—and we've remained good friends over the years. We've just stayed close, and that's all there is to it." Following Hailey's lead, Bieber posts an Instagram selfie with Baldwin to clarify his single status.



A little more than a month after being photographed attending church with Kendall Jenner, Baldwin and Bieber are seen having dinner at Mr. Chow and then entering Justin Bieber's house on the same night (December 26). They are seen having breakfast at a diner the next morning (December 27). Hailey, on the other hand, maintains her poker face, tweeting, "Glad I got such a good night sleep last night, at MY own home, alone."


As of January 2015, Bieber and Baldwin appear to be just BFFs, but let's just say they're...close. In a group photo taken at a Clippers game in Los Angeles and posted to Kendall Jenner's Instagram, the two are cheek-to-cheek. By April 2015, the internet has only one question: are they dating? It's unclear at this time, but they attended a rather romantic baking class together in Los Angeles, where they were later joined by Kendall Jenner (who is credited with initiating JB and HB's friendship).



Just two months after Selena Gomez opened up about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in an ELLE interview, the two are filmed taking a stroll together in Los Angeles, followed by Justin Bieber singing "Sorry" to Gomez, which he admitted was about her earlier that month in an interview with Ellen Degeneres. JB and HB are friends and only friends at this point, as their numerous interviews and social media posts throughout the month of December pointed out. Except they are not. Bieber shared a number of photos on Instagram from their trip to Anguilla, including this video of them acting like they're not friends. The couple vacationed together (with Bieber's family) until at least January 1, when both parties posted photos of themselves with each other to their Instagram accounts, wishing their followers a happy new year. Riding high from their tropical vacation, Justin Bieber *officially* confirmed what everyone already knew on January 3, 2016 when he posted this Instagram photo of himself and Baldwin kissing. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appear to be broken up six months after revealing the details of their non-exclusive relationship.


Bieber is seen holding hands with Sofia Richie and unfollows Hailey Baldwin on Instagram. In 2018 Both Bieber and Baldwin have confirmed their engagement. "Was going to wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple," Bieber writes in a lengthy Instagram caption. Hailey I am completely smitten by everything about you! I'm determined to spend the rest of my life getting to know every aspect of you." "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness, but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!" Baldwin tweets the same day. No words could ever express how grateful I am. 
2 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 86 hours ago

Where is 'The Flash' Ezra Miller now? Why is he hiding?

Ezra Miller, star of The Flash, is reportedly hiding from court papers related to grooming allegations levelled against them. According to Vanity Fair, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle were granted a protective order against Miller on behalf of their 18-year-old daughter, but law enforcement officials have yet to locate the actor.

1 0