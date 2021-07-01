Loccitane mist review

Nothing can be more refreshing than this Here it is Pivoine Sublime Perfecting Mist from @loccitane . It's a multipurpose product with a miracle in a can. Yes loving it's aluminium packaging which keeps it cool all time. Everytime I touch it it's cool cool feeling refreshes me. Divine fragrance takes me back to Shimla hills. It's a face mist with peony extracts which I found something unusual as love for florals. Immediately grabbed and loved to every bit. Ultra fine particles sprayed evenly on your face refreshes, soothes, refines skin, beautifies, hydrates instantly, set makeup, and if used in long run help settles fine lines. One of the best products again. Simply grab it and thank me later.