Loccitane Thirst Quenching Gel

Detailed post after finishing Ft. @loccitane Ultra Thirst Quenching Gel specially formulated for oily to combination skin types It is a boost of hydration for these summery days and non greasy and non sticky and mildly fragrant. Enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid and calcium rich Réotier water known for its properties to help skin maintain its hydration barrier and retain moisture It applies wet into the skin but sinks in deep after that. Its a transparent gel formulation with micro bubbles that instantly recharge skin. A good moisturizer for morning routine It leaves the skin radiant , replenished amd recharged in no time. A fresh boost of hydration with the start of the day keeps me going whole day 50 ml for INR 2450 again an expensive product but I love it. It can be replaced with clinique moisture surge , neutrogena hydro boost water gel