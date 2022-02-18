Is 'Lock Upp' show in some legal trouble?

Lock Upp is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show has been making a lot of buzz because of the statements Kangana is making in her interviews. The actress is ready to host the show. The show is going to air on ALT Balaji and MX Player. The show is going to air on 27th February, 2022. The show is facing some legal trouble according to the latest reports. Due to this legal trouble, Lock Upp date might get postponed too.

The legal trouble that they're caught in is related to plagiarism.

What do you think about this?

Kangana had a lot to talk about other movies and shows when they were stuck in some legal battle, so do you think she will comment anything about this?