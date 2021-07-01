Loki Episode 4: Are Time Keepers the liars?

The new episode of Tom Hiddleston's Loki is here, and the story is getting intriguing every day. Today's episode will show a few things that you are not ready for because I was certainly not.





The episode opens with a visual where Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha Raw) takes a young Sylvie from Asgard to TVA, but somehow she escapes from there until now. Since then, Sylvie (played by Sophia Di Martino) has been planning her revenge against the Time Variant Authority. This episode is full of emotions and knowing more about each other.





When the ark was getting destroyed on Lamentis, Loki and Sylvie have a heart-to-heart chat, and Loki tells her that to be a Loki means to lose constantly. But just then, they get caught by the TVA. What happens next is beyond imagination. Watch it for yourself.





On the other hand, Hunter B-15 of TVA along with Mobius (Owen Wilson) learn a great truth about TVA and Time Keepers. Are those Time Keepers really telling the truth?





Spoiler Alert: You might feel your heart is racing in the climax scene. Let us know your thoughts.