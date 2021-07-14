Loki Season Finale Review: For All Time, Always

Let me confess right here. Just like the sacred timeline branches into several timelines, my brain is splitting just like that. I did not understand the last few minutes of Loki's season finale. But, I can say watch till the final credits because Loki is about to return with a second season on Disney+ Hotstar.





So, in this episode, Loki and Sylvie find out Citadel, a place from where everything gets controlled, even the TVA. There they meet with Miss Minutes, she hands them over a deal, but nothing works out, so she goes back to Renslayer to help her download some files which He thinks will be usable for her.





Loki and Sylvie meet a man, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), which I think is Kang, the Conquerer. He knows everything, he controls everything, and that's why he survives.





He gives them a theory and two options, but Sylvie thinks he is lying. In this little banter, suddenly He Who Remains started to look gloomy as the sacred timeline starts branching out. Loki thinks He is saying the truth, but Sylvie couldn't trust him. Then what happened is beyond my imagination. They fought, they argued, and they kissed! Just like that! Self-love may be, ultimately, they are the same.





The next part took my breath away and left me baffled. Watch this episode, and you will know. I think we are heading towards Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spiderman: No Way Home.





Brilliant camera work, amazing acting skills, great crispiness of the story, and the list goes on. Loki ends with a bang and a lot of confusion. I hope I will be seeing Loki in the Doctor Strange movie.