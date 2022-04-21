London Files is surely a binge worthy series

This six-episode investigative thriller, directed by sachin pathak, depicts a homicide detective who is striving to solve a high-profile case while battling his own personal issues. With engaging, fleshed-out characters and a compelling plot, there's enough here to keep viewers guessing right up until the final reveal. What starts off as a dark mystery thriller quickly becomes a story about lies, secrets, and redemption. It is now available on voot select. Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Sapna Pabbi star in the film.