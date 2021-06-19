A Look Inside Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan’s 200 Crore Mansion ‘Mannat’!

Shah Rukh Khan’s sea facing 200 crore mansion named Mannat in Bandra residence, Mumbai is one of the most prized possession of the actor. While thousands of fans wait outside the villa for hours just to get a glimpse of the actor, only few special people have actually witnessed the interiors of this beautiful house. Let’s take a look inside SRK’s dream house Mannat!

The actor bought his dream house which was originally named ‘Villa Vienna’ in 2001 after having his eyes on it from the past 4 years. He initially named it ‘Jannat’ but after all of his wishes came true, he finally named it ‘Mannat’ in 2005.

Since Mannat has an Italian and neoclassic feel, it can be described as vintage but with modern and stylish interiors. The house has six stories and is so large that around 225 people can live in it. The house has multiple bedrooms, walk-in closets, living areas and a personal auditorium. The sixth floor consists of a boxing ring, tennis table, gym and a library. Is this what paradise looks like? Don’t we all dream to have our own personal space like this?

Comment down below if Mannat is your dream house as well! Is there anything special that you want in your dream house?