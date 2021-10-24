Look what Tahira Kashyap disclosed about Ayushmann Khurrana!!

Filmmaker- writer Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurana recently announced about her upcoming book on motherhood "7Sins of Being A Mother".

Talking about the importance of mother's milk and how nutritious it is, Tahira also revealed a funny incident that Ayushmann drank her breast milk during their Bangkok trip, blending it with Protein shake". She was actually pumping the breast milk for their son Virajveer to feed him later, but later found it missing from the milk bottle.

She mentioned her in book that, "My boy (Ayushmann) was relaxing in the bedroom having his protein shake. I asked him about the curious case of the missing breast milk and he smirked while chugging his shake and wiping his milk moustache. His only response was that it had the perfect temperature, was highly nutritious and blended perfectly with his protein shake." The only reaction she had at the moment was to yell ‘yikes’!

Tahira is a strong woman and a fighter. The way she openly talks about the small issues and put her strong point of view is highly recommendable.

Do you find this incident funny? What's your opinion on this?