Looking for an affordable sunscreen with natural ingredients? Try this!

I have fully consumed this sunscreen and am now sharing my review of Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen

Mamaearth is a brand owned by a couple who launched it to provide safe products for kids. They are Asia’s first MadeSafe certified brand in India.

Apart from kids, they have products in pregnancy, women, and men grooming range. One good thing about the company, they are plastic positive. This means they recycle more plastic than they use.

The same has been mentioned on their site as well as product bottles. In fact, their site provides a form to raise a request to recycle your plastic bottles.

Generally, high SPF sunscreens are very thick, and I find them difficult to apply. That’s not the case with this one. Even though it has high SPF, it has a light lotion-like texture. On application, it absorbs quickly and does not leave behind a white cast.

It offers protection from both UVA and UVB range. The sun blockers are a combination of physical and chemical filters, and together they provide a broad range of protection.

The company claims this sunscreen is suitable for all skin types, including, oily and combination skin. After using it, I would say this is true. It did not break me out, or cause any other reaction. Due to this, I would recommend this sunscreen for oily, and acne-prone skin too. For my dry to combination skin, this sunscreen did an excellent job of sunscreen + moisturizer. I didn’t need a moisturizer with this sunscreen

This is yet another excellent product from Mamaearth. I will definitely recommend this sunscreen. If you have combi to oily skin use this alone to evaluate whether it provides enough moisturization. For dry skin, you can combine it with your favorite moisturizer.