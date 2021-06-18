Looking For A Chemical Free Deodorant? Try Juicy Chemistry’s Grapefruit & Patchouli Deodorant Stick.

A super moisturizing and hydrating deodorant, without aluminium and alcohol and keeps body odor at bay! Amazing right?

The deo stick has natural clays that help deep cleanse the pores and nourishing butters combined with hydrating oils that moisturizes the skin and help unclog pores. Grapefruit masks the odor with a fresh fruity scent and Patchouli helps promote smooth texture.

I love the fact that this product is free from artificial perfumes, pore-clogging aluminium, alcohols, chlorofluorocarbons, and other petrochemicals. Made from 100% natural ingredients this deo has a mild earthy scent with fruity notes.

Love applying this daily after a shower as it prevents sweating and body odor, keeping my underarms fresh all day!