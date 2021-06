Plantain, Bamboo & Charcoal Organic Dry Shampoo by Juicy Chemistry is perfect for the days you don’t have time to wash your hair. A quick fix for greasy hair and makes it look like you just washed your hair today!





Plantain, enriched with essential vitamins, promotes hair growth and balances the scalp. Rice and Bamboo charcoal help absorb excess greasiness and make the hair feel fresh and full of life.