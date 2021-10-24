Looking at his filmography, do you think Salman Khan has high potential?

Salman Khan is easily one of the biggest Bollywood stars right now. With a number of massive hits under his kitty, Salman is the definition of a 'mass star'. Recently, Rajkumar Santoshi, the director of films like 'Andaz Apna Apna' said something about Salman. He said that Salman has high potential but he has not been exploited in recent times.

Santoshi expressed his plans to reunite with Salman after 27 years. But looking at the kind of films Salman has been doing for the past decade (except a few exceptions like Bajrangi Bhaijaan), do you believe Salman even needs to reach his full potential?

The success of 'Wanted' led him to a route of similar masala flicks where he is more or less playing the same role in every film. Like some South Indian superstars, Salman is much bigger than a role or a film he does. He can just be himself on screen and people will still love him. So do you think Santoshi's comment holds water?