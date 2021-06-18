Looking for a Mild Facial Cleanser? Try Neutrogena!

A gentle glycerin-rich facial cleanser which conditions my skin instead of drying. Indulge in pure and gentle cleansing for clean, clear, healthy-looking skin with this excellent face wash. I love using this after removing makeup. Works well even when you face acne issues or breakouts as this mild cleanser doesn’t irritate the skin further. I like that this product comes in a pump bottle which prevents wastage, as only a small amount is needed to cleanse the face. A great product which is even pocket friendly!