Looking For A Moisturiser That Can Be Used For All Seasons - Plum Green Tea Mattifying Moisturizer #BeautyTruthBomb

I have been using this since the summer season and got amazing results. I loved its packaging. It is travel-friendly. The moisturizer is very nourishing on the skin and has a lightweight formula. It is vegan, paraben-free, silicone-free, and cruelty-free. This is suitable for oil, acne-prone, combination skin. It easily gets absorbed in my skin. My skin feels so refreshed and nourished after applying the moisturizer. It has reduced my blackheads to some extent. Green Tea Moisturiser by Plum has shown good results on my acne-prone oily skin. The star ingredients of the moisturizer are glycolic acid and green tea. Glycolic acid is considered a great exfoliant and green tea are a anti-oxidants. This is a must-buy and best moisturizer by Plum.