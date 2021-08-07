Looking for moisturizers to help control oily skin? We’ve got you covered!

A HUGE misconception is that people with oily skin don't need face moisturizer. That's so untrue — not moisturizing can actually worsen oily skin. Here are some of my top recommendations for the best moisturizers for oily skin types.





1. Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue Refreshing





Gel-Cream Garnier Moisture Rescue Gel-Cream for normal and combination skin; the green one! I find that for my ridiculously oily skin, gel moisturizers work better. It leaves my skin feeling clean, hydrated, and plump—not greasy. Also, it works well under makeup!





2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel









Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer is a lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic facial moisturizer perfect for combination to oily, sensitive, and acne-prone skin. It has a refreshing aqua fragrance and delivers oil-free moisturization without being sticky or heavy. Leaves a porcelain soft finish post-application. Suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It's a little on the expensive side, but SO WORTH IT!





3. Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Moisturizer





I swear by the Ginzing Energy-Boosting Moisturizer by Origins. It has a fresh citrus smell that's heavenly in the morning and keeps my greaseball of a face moisturized without increasing oil production. It's quick-absorbing as well, so it keeps your skincare routine to a minimum. Bonus: there's a whole line of Ginzing skincare products that complement oily skin.





4. Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel





The skincare savvy among you has probably noticed that this is a new version of Moisture Surge and there’s a good reason for that. The new and improved formula is more effective at ensuring fine lines and wrinkles stay plumped up all day. It now also contains circa for soothing away the irritation that frequently goes hand in hand with dehydrated skin. In as little as a week of daily application, my skin was smoother and dewier and I know that I’ll be reaching for this jar in the summer months as I switch to more lightweight skincare layers.