Looking at the past war films, I am not hopeful about 'Shershaah'. Are you?

The trailer of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer war film 'Shershaah' dropped recently. The nearly three-minute-long trailer has all the best moments from the film which I really liked. I think it's much better than the trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj'.





I want things to work and I want this film to be good but if you look at the past war films Bollywood has produced, you will be left with disappointment. The makers take 'creative liberty' way too seriously and mess up the facts. Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. So I'm hoping they tell his story in as authentic way as possible.





If you look at LOC Kargil, Border, or Paltan, all these films are entertaining in parts but are way too Bollywoodized, more than the genre allows. Soldiers breaking into song and dance and a forceful love story is a norm. Of course, we get a 'URI once in a while, but that's more of an exception than the norm. 'I'm hoping Shershaah is unlike anything Bollywood has made. Another thing to worry about is its lead Siddharth Malhotra. He is good looking and has the personality for the role, but his acting range is limited in my opinion.





What's your take on this issue?