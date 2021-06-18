Looking for something more than just Shampoo and conditioner for your hair? Here’s what we’ve got for you!!

You might have already seen this product a lot. In ads, all over social media, and a lot of influencers using it. Well, my hair started feeling dry and frizzy and thus I decided to give this product a try. I have been using the L’oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Serum for over 6 months now and I feel this has worked wonders for my hair. I have an oily scalp and was facing issues like hair fall, dryness, and an itchy scalp. After using this for over 6 months now, I can definitely see my hair looks strong, shiny, and frizz-free. Not sure if it worked for hair fall but it did help me with better hair texture. It retails for Rs. 499 for 100ml of a bottle and I really liked the packaging. It has a pump attached to it which prevents from getting the excess product in one go. This serum is infused with the goodness of lotus, tire, Rosehip, Flax, Chamomile, and sunflower extract. It also has a very lightweight, non-greasy, and smooth texture to it. Apart from all these benefits, this serum can be used in multiple ways. You can use it as a heat protectant before styling your hair or use it before or right after the shampoo. It has a beautiful fruity fragrance that’s not over-powering at all. Overall I loved the product and already ordered my next bottle. It is perfect for any scalp type, does tame down your frizz, and gives your hair a beautiful and healthy shine! A must-try product!