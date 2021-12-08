Looks like Bebo rooted for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to get married!

In the morning my Instagram was flooded with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding pictures and posts. One such post I came across was Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulating both of them for their wedding.

On her Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo wrote, "You did it!!! God bless you both!"

While Priyanka said, “So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! You’re perfect together!" Deepika Padukone wished Katrina and Vicky “a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect, and companionship."

Alia Bhatt commented, " Oh my god, you guys look so, so, so beautiful."

Hrithik Roshan also commented on the post saying, "So amazing! Sending you both all my love!!! Have to dance together soon!"

Apart from these, there were many other actors and directors who wished the newly married couple a happy married life!