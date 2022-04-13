Looks Like Kangana Is trying to Prove that She is a great actress In Dhakad but the trailer is not as good as we thought

Kangana and her never ending urge to put down some directors and actors (Movie Mafia) is like a endless ride. When I saw the Trailer of Dhakad it occurred to me that maybe all she wants to prove is that what great characters she can pull of through portraying such characters on screen. To be honest Kangana is a good actress but there are many aspects where is lacking. She might not accept it but there are actresses out there younger than her doing better and she is still stuck in the rigmarole of putting down the Movie Mafia who won't even take a look at her Drama's.