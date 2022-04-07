Looks like the preps for the Ranbir-Alia wedding have begun. Are you ready for the big much awaited wedding?

Neetu Kapoor finally confirms Alia Bhatt-Ranbir kapoor's wedding, says 'hogi'.





Now, after being tight-lipped about the much-awaited wedding, Neetu has finally reacted to the rumours. In an interview with a leading daily, Neetu said, "I would like to celebrate it and say it out loud. But kids today are different. I don't know about the big day myself, as both are very private people. Kab kar lenge pata nahi. But hogi and I wish jaldi ho jaaye because I love them both." Asked her about Alia Bhatt and she said, "Alia is a lovely girl and I just adore her. She is a beautiful person, and they are made for each other. They are very similar."



