Looks like SRK is in full work mode right now!

SRK had taken a 4 year hiatus from films and focusing on spending time with his family. Recently, ShahRukh had completed shooting for Pathaan. After that it was rummored that the actor has started working for Atlee's next film until now it seems like the actor has now started working for Rajkumar Hirani next film. SRK is trying to keep himself busy and is on full on work mode.

There is no proof as of now but a close source to the actor has revealed this news. The source has added that until last week ShahRukh was shooting for Atlee's film and now on Wednesday he has started shooting for RajKumar Hirani's film. If reports are to be believed then the shoot locations for this film is going to be a a Punjab village set then the cast and crew will hop to Budapest and London. In Rajkumar Hirani next film we'll see SRK sharing the screen with Taapsee Pannu.