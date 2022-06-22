LOONA Chuu's Fansite Speaks Up About Blockberry Creative's Alleged Mistreatment

LOONA Chuu's longtime fansite master has spoken up about Blockberry Creative's alleged mistreatment towards the girl group member.









On June 22, an exclusive media outlet reported that LOONA's Chuu is preparing to part ways with Blockberry Creative and sign with BY4M Studio, an entertainment agency with a strong focus on SNS and digital marketing.









In light of this news, Chuu's longtime fansite master said that Blockberry Creative did not give the singer basic facilities such as a manager and travel provisions for solo schedules.









The fansite stated, "They haven't even given Chuu a manager for her solo schedule since May. That's why she's been taking taxis for all her schedules, and she's been carrying her own luggage too. Their manager isn't even busy. When Chuu had to call a taxi through KakaoTaxi to get to her schedule, the manager was driving Choerry to a birthday cafe event."









The fansite added that this happened every time Chuu had a solo schedule and they have photographic proof should Blockberry Creative deny the claims.









Meanwhile, Chuu will not be participating in the group's first world tour 'LOONATHEWORLD' due to conflicting schedules.