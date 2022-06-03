LOONA's Chuu Will Not Participating In Group's First World Tour

LOONA's Chuu will not be participating in the group's first world tour.









On June 3, BlockBerry Creative (BBC) released a statement that LOONA's Chuu would not be participating in the group's upcoming world tour 'LOONATHEWORLD' due to conflicting schedules.









BlockBerry Creative stated, "Due to scheduled activities that have been fixed in advance throughout the rest of the year, LOONA's Chuu will not be participating in the 2022 LOONA 1st WORLD TOUR [LOONATHEWORLD]."









Previously, numerous media outlets reported that LOONA's Chuu had filed a lawsuit against BBC to suspend her contract with the company. Allegedly, if Chuu's contract is terminated, she will not be able to use her stage name for her promotions because BBC filed a trademark on 'LOONA's Chuu' just a month before the lawsuit.









Meanwhile, LOONA will be making a comeback with their first summer special mini-album 'Fl!p that' on June 20!