Is losing 200 hairs a day normal? Here's the truth

It is normal to lose 80-100 hairs per day. In fact, up to 200 strands of hair can fall out of some people every day, and this is still considered normal. If you have long hair, keep in mind that a hundred hairs will appear much larger when wound up and curled together than if they were flat or straight. Remember that some detached hairs may become stuck in your style, so when it comes time to wash your hair, there will be a lot more hair on the shower floor than you might expect.





If you have straight hair, you will shed hairs throughout the day. They will also fall out quite easily, so you may not notice hair loss when washing your hair. Because curly girls have a lot of tangles in their hair, loose hairs detach but can stay in the curl.