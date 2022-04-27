A lot of celebs attended the Stray Kids' concert including BLACKPINK's Lisa, (G)I-DLE's Minnie & Yuqi, NCT's Chenle, and more

Stray Kids recently had a 3-day concert in Seoul from April 29 to May 1 KST under their second world tour 'Maniac'. Here are the celebs that attended the concert.





J.Y. Park, 2PM member Junho, and members of JLOUD were spotted at the day one concert on April 29. Meanwhile, Blackpink's Lisa, (G)I-DLE's Minnie, and Yuqi were spotted on the 2nd day. Minnie even shared a picture of the girls' hands holding Stray Kids' lightstick at the concert.





On the third day, 2PM's Wooyoung and Jun.K, NCT's Chenle and Kun, BTOB's Peniel, and junior groups like Xdinary Heroes and NiziU attended the concert as well. Are you loving these interactions?